La Crosse asking for feedback on updated Safe Routes to School Plan

Every year since the 70s there have been fewer kids biking and walking to school, according to the City of La Crosse.

Since 2015, there's also been an increase in crashes for those biking and walking.

Looking to increase safety and the number of kids getting exercise on their way to class, the city is proposing an update to the Safe Routes to School Plan that was made in 2007.

The updates look at engineering ways to reduce the speed of cars by neighborhood schools including traffic circles and bump outs.

This fall temporary traffic circles will be created to study.

"The more people we have biking and walking to school-- number one, people are healthier and number two, its safer for kids to walk and bike to school if there are fewer people driving to the schools," said Jack Zabrowski, a City of La Crosse associate planner. "If there are fewer people driving to the schools, there's a market change in congestion."

Studies show walking and biking to school can also lead to higher academic achievement.

La Crosse is asking residents to look at the Safe Route city plan and voice their feedback via an online survey.

To take the survey, click here.