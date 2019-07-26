La Crosse celebrates 100 years of aviation

In 1903, aviation was born with the Wright brothers.

Only 16 years later, the revolutionary achievement made its way to La Crosse.

Aviation has always played a big part in the Coulee Region ever since the very first flight all the way back in 1919.

"La Crosse used to be a stop on the airmail route between Chicago and Minneapolis, so it spans way back to that era. So geographically La Crosse is in a perfect position on that route, that's why we've had it around for so long. And then over the last 100 years the way the commercial air service has grown and has provided ease of travel to the community," said La Crosse Regional Airport Marketing and Communications Manager Miranda TerBeest.

This weekend, the La Crosse Regional Airport is celebrating 100 years of aviation with their "How Time Flies" event.

"The aviation industry in general has experienced a shortage of people, especially pilots and those that work in the airlines and airports. So the more that we can inspire in young kids how great it is to work in aviation, it really allows us the opportunity to keep aviation strong," said TerBeest.

To honor the past 100 years, the airport is partnering with the Commemorative Air Force to bring historic aircraft from the 1930s and World War II to La Crosse.

A wow moment for everyone ages 9 to 90.

"Their grandparents, their great-grandparents, you know they've got some connection like that and they may not completely understand what their relatives did in World War II. And this is a chance for us to educate them on that or to connect them with some of their family history," said Commemorative Air Force Volunteer Todd Erskine.

The event continues Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People can tour, and even ride in, one of only two flying B-29's left in the world, in addition to other historic aircraft and more family-friendly activities.

