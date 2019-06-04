La Crosse celebrates Wisconsin Bike Week

La Crosse city staff and community members are ditching their seat belts and cars for helmets and bicycles.

Tuesday's 'Ride with the Mayor' event is a part of the statewide Bike Week.

"Wisconsin Bike Week is an opportunity to encourage people to ride bikes for all purposes. Just to encourage rides for socialization, recreation, transportation, errands. We want to give people the opportunity to try a bike ride if they haven't been thinking about riding much," explained Wisconsin Bike Fed Southwest Region Director Carolyn Dvorak.

Dozens rode 8.5 miles around the south side of La Crosse.

During the ride, looking at current and potential future projects the city is working on to improve bike riding conditions.

"We love to celebrate the progress that our city continues to make on our infrastructure. We're always looking to make connections, we want people to be able to travel where they want to go by bike," says Dvorak. "Reducing the number of cars on the road, so that's good for our environment, it's good for our streets, it reduces parking and it really makes you feel good when you just take a short little trip by bike."

Over the past few years, the city of La Crosse has made a concentrated effort to encourage more people to ride their bikes on a regular basis.

"We also have a very strong focus on commuting by bicycles. So we know that we are I think three times that national average of the number of people who get to work by riding bicycles. And when you combine bicycles and people walking and people riding transit, that's about 15 percent of our commuters," said La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat.

This is the fifth year Kabat has ridden around with community members for Bike Week.

The rest of the week, there are several other events planned to get people out and onto their bikes.