La Crosse considering banning tobacco products from all city parks

Last week the La Crosse Park Board unanimously approved a request for a smoking ban at all city of La Crosse parks.

"We don't see foresee it as something that's taking away from something that we're offering. In my opinion, it's only bettering the ability for families and whatnot to go to a park," said La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Jay Odegaard.

Under the proposed ban it would be illegal to use or smoke tobacco products, from cigarettes to hookah to vapes, in all city parks unless granted special permission by the city.

"The main purpose of this is just to kind of help promote that healthy lifestyle while at the same time eliminating a very large labor problem with picking up cigarette butts, you know, in all these different locations," said Odegaard.

He says while smoking has not become more frequent at the parks, the feedback Odegaard has gotten from the public has pushed this potential change.

A recent survey of La Crosse County residents found that 73 percent are in favor of creating tobacco-free parks.

"I actually haven't seen that many people smoke down here anyways, so it if just kind of left all together I wouldn't notice very much and it would probably be healthier for the parks and stuff," said Robin Betton of La Crosse.

Only a few cities and counties in Wisconsin have smoke-free parks.

The city of Eau Claire is one of many that does not ban tobacco.

The ordinance that has been drafted for La Crosse will go to the Judiciary and Administration committee next week, and the full Common Council next month, for a vote.

If passed, the Parks Department will begin posting signs at all parks and anyone who violates the ordinance could be subject to a citation and a fine.