La Crosse creates free life jacket rental program at beaches

With several public pools closing for the summer, one area parks and rec department is looking to keep swimmers at the beach safe.

The City of La Crosse announced Tuesday that it is starting a new free life jacket rental program.

Jackets will be available at both Pettibone Beach and Black River Beach.

In between uses, each jacket will go through a sanitization process to keep everyone safe.

The program is sponsored by American Marine and jackets will come in a variety of sizes.

"Not being able to swim is not just a child's thing," said Leah Burns, the outdoor recreation coordinator. "We also have adults that could use that assistance, so we want to be inclusive to everybody that might need to use a life jacket this season."

Even with a life jacket, the department reminds parents to keep a close eye on any children in the water and to stay close to shore.

Parks and rec also reminds the community the beaches do not have lifeguards and no alcohol, smoking, or dogs are allowed.