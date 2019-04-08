La Crosse crews working on sewer pipeline leak

Crews were out on the southside of La Crosse Monday working to repair a sewer pipeline.

A sanitary sewer force main broke at the intersection of Mormon Coulee Road and Broadview Place Monday morning.

Force mains are pressurized pipes designed to move untreated sewage long distances.

This is the second time this year the force main has broken near the same location.

"While the sewer is not pressurized then we can address that leak. We'll dig down, find the leak. It's right near where it leaked earlier this year so we're not sure if the patch is leaking or if it's a new break near there," says La Crosse Utilities Manager Bernard Lenz. "The original break we found from bad spots in the soil."

While crews work on the pipe, the sewage is being directed to Pammel Creek.

Officials are asking residents to avoid contact with the creek for the time being.