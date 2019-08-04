La Crosse fire department responds to residential fire

At 2:34 a.m. on Sunday, La Crosse Fire Crews were dispatched for a porch on fire at 1017 7th Street South.

The first arriving crews found smoke coming from the enclosed porch area of the two story single family residence.

All residents had safely evacuated prior to fire department arrival.

Crews extinguished the fire, checked for extension, and ventilated smoke from living areas inside the home.

A bystander using a dry chemical extinguisher before fire crews arrived is credited for slowing the fire's progression and keeping the damage isolated to the porch area.

In addition to the porch fire, evidence of two other additional smaller fires were found near the front of a neighboring house and in the alley behind.

The fires are under investigation by La Crosse Fire Investigation Bureau and the La Crosse Police Department.