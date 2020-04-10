La Crosse food drive Fridays

La Crosse County Health Department has partnered with The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse, a critical part of the public health continuum which is committed to serving low-income families who need food

and resources.

The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse is La Crosse’s only FREE and LOCAL food bank, providing free food to 91 food pantries, meal sites and youth programs in La Crosse County alone.

The Hunger Task Force and the programs that they serve play a vital role right now in providing food to those who are struggling as the number of food insecure people continues to increase. Many

community members served by their partner programs already live paycheck to paycheck and they are seeing more area residents lose their income entirely because of COVID-19 related lay-offs.

That’s why the La Crosse County Health Department is teaming up with iFeed, Rotary, and Rotary Lights to hold “Food Drive Fridays”, a drive-thru style food drive where donors don’t get out of their vehicles.

 Collections will be held every Friday from 11am-1pm starting on Friday, April 17th through the

end of May 2020. (April 17 & 24, May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29)

 Locations

o Onalaska area: Valley View Mall parking lot (by former Macy’s location), 3800 Hwy 16,

La Crosse

o Downtown La Crosse: La Crosse County Parking lot behind the Courthouse & Law

Enforcement Center, 333 Vine St, La Crosse

o Southside La Crosse: Big Lots parking lot located at 3960 Mormon Coulee Rd, La Crosse

Non-perishable foods are running dangerously low at The Hunger Task Force, and with the postponement of the National Association of Letter Carrier’s Stamp Out Hunger food drive, they are in desperate need of canned goods for the programs they serve. Canned items needed include meats (tuna, chicken), peanut butter, soup, fruit, boxed side dishes (stuffing, rices, potatoes), breakfast items (cereal, oatmeal, etc), canned ravioli & spaghettios, pasta & pasta sauce.

We believe that everyone deserves to have access to food and essentials, especially in times of uncertainty.

We ask for the community’s help to support The Hunger Task Force as they remain committed to being here for our community because our community depends on them for food.