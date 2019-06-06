La Crosse has one of the highest property crime rate increases in the nation, study says

When it comes to property crime La Crosse is bucking the trend, and not in a good way.

A study from YourLocalSecurity.com says La Crosse ranks 24th in the nation for the highest property crime rate increase the past ten years.

The group looked at property crime numbers from the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting Program from 2008 and 2017.

The numbers don't shock local police.

"You're getting a lot of heavier density of population in that area and it leads to higher victimization rates. When they share rooms and roommates and have different roommates change over at times, they'll leave the doors open waiting for the other roommate to come home because they don't know if they have their key. And we'll see a lot of burglaries specifically in our campus housing area due to some of those factors," said La Crosse Police Department Captain Jason Melby.

In 2008, La Crosse saw 1,891 reported cases of property crime and in 2017 that number was 2,167, a 14 percent increase.

While most people think of property crime as burglaries, it could also be a motor vehicle theft, vandalism or more.

"Throughout the year the La Crosse police department continuously messages our community about making sure that they lock their residence, lock their cars and lock their bikes. And we talk specifically, like bikes, we talk about using a good bike lock," said Melby.

La Crosse police say other factors they see for property crimes are people who need quick money for their drug habits.

"I can tell you from many years of experience here at the police department, that burglaries will tend to be committed by an individual or a small group of individuals and they'll commit many of them," says Melby. "So what'll happen is through our investigations we'll eventually identify an individual who does burglaries and you'll find that this individual is responsible for 15, 20 burglaries."

Nationwide, during the same time period, property crime dropped by 21 percent according to the FBI.