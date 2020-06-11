La Crosse home damaged after fire

The La Crosse Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Wednesday around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews made an offensive fire attack and quickly had fire control at 4535 Old Hickory Drive in Medary Township. While enroute, crews were informed that all occupants were out of the building and that the attached garage was fully involved with heavy smoke and fire showing.

The home was searched and all occupants and pets were confirmed to be out of the building and unharmed. All areas of the structure were checked for fire extension and additional hazards. Once emergency operations were complete, crews remained on scene for fire overhaul and scene remediation.

The home sustained moderate fire damage to the garage area and moderate to heavy smoke damage throughout the garage and the residence. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

17 personnel and 7 pieces of apparatus from the La Crosse Fire Department responded to the emergency. We were assisted by and would like to thank: Onalaska Fire Department, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, La Crosse County Sheriff's Department and XCEL Energy.