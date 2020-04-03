La Crosse leaders update on how the city is responding to COVID-19

Leaders of various City of La Crosse departments gathered Friday to update the public on changes the city has made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The La Crosse Fire Department, which has seen no positive cases in any firefighters, EMTs, or paramedics, has split its four stations up to better adhere to guidelines.

"We are currently expanding [the stations] out and following the social distancing guidelines. We actually have a fire truck operating out of Logan High School, out of Central High School, and one out of the La Crosse Center," said Fire Chief Ken Gilliam. "We've divided our crews up in an effort to protect them from each other."

Additionally, the Fire Chief said those making service calls are all wearing personal protective equipment.

"Residents may be encouraged if they are able to get up and walk, to simply walk out of their house or onto their front porch versus us tracking two or three EMS into the house," Gilliam said.

The La Crosse Police Department continues to urge the community to stay safe and inside.

It has been responding to calls about groups gathering and says it's asking for voluntary compliance when it comes to social distancing.

The overall number of service calls have been down for the department, but one type has increased.

"In regards to domestic violence types of calls, we've seen a slight increase in those types of calls," said Police Chief Shawn Kudron. "We are still responding to those calls in the same manner, offering services for those involved."

As far as Tuesday's election, there have been changes made to in-person voting.

"We reduced the number of polling stations from 13 stations down to eight," said La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat. "Those eight locations are on the city's website."

The city has also been looking for ways to help local businesses during this time.

"Community development staff members have been collaborating to come up with the Small Businesses Relief Grant program which is a grant program that will assist our small businesses covering costs such as payroll, bills, utilities, rent, inventory issues," said Andrea Schnick, a city economic development planner.

The program will be brought to the council next Thursday, April 9.

For more information on how La Crosse is responding to COVID-19, click here.

