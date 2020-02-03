La Crosse man arrested after high speed chase

A La Crosse man is behind bars after leading deputies on a high speed chase. Chue Xiong, 31, was arrested for fleeing an officer and meth possession.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department says a deputy stopped to check on a car that was pulled over on Highway 54 in Melrose early Saturday morning, when a passenger jumped out of the car, and the driver took off reaching speeds of 100 miles-per-hour. Deputies used spike strips to stop the car.

Xiong, who was on probation/parole at the time, was not hurt when the vehicle was stopped.

