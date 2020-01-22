La Crosse man charged, accused of stealing $2,000 from workplace

A La Crosse man has been charged with theft after being accused of stealing more than $2,000 from his workplace.

La Crosse County court records show 45-year-old Terry Odegaard has been charged with theft of a business setting (> $2,500 - $5,000) and misdemeanor bail jumping.

The criminal complaint says a Keenan’s Cherryland employee told the Holmen Police Department that a fellow employee who she identified as Odegaard had stolen $2,870.97 from the company between November 2019 and Jan. 13, 2020.

The employee told officials she saw cancelled work orders he was in charge of and believed he was keeping the cash the customers paid for the orders.

Odegaard told Holmen police that all of the cash had been placed in the till but another employee and he did not get along, but both had access to the same till. Officers noted that he was unable to explain an answer to many questions he was asked.

La Crosse Circuit Court records show a $500 signature bond was issued. Odegaard is scheduled to appear in court next on Feb. 5.

