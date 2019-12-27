La Crosse man charged after allegedly attempting to meet minor, baby in backseat

A La Crosse man has been charged after allegedly trying to meet up with a minor, with a baby in the backseat of his car.

Court documents show 31-year-old Cody Williams has been charged in La Crosse County Court with felony use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and felony attempted sexual assault of a child under 16-years of age.

According to the criminal complaint, officials learned that Williams had been involved in an online conversation with someone who was believed to be 14-years-old. Law enforcement requested to communicate with Williams on “KIK”, a social media app, to possibly build another case.

The complaint shows the messages sent between Williams and the undercover officer. Much of the conversations were discussing sex. The two decided to meet at the public library.

Law enforcement was then able to locate and positively identify Williams. An infant child was in William’s backseat at the time he was taken into custody.

