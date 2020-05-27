La Crosse man charged with possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute

James Dean, 36, La Crosse, Wisconsin, is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The indictment alleges that he possessed the methamphetamine on February 5, 2020.

If convicted, Dean faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison. The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the La Crosse Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron D. Wegner is handling the prosecution.