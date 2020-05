A 61-year-old La Crosse man has been charged with possession of child pornography.

La Crosse County Court records show 61-year-old Raymond Wigdal has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

The criminal complaint says Wigdal told investigators that child pornography would pop up on his computer "from time to time" and that he did save a few of the images.

Wigdal is scheduled to appear in court Friday.