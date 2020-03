A La Crosse man has been charged with repeated child enticement- give/sell drugs.

La Crosse County court records shows 23-year-old Samuel Welda has been charged with child enticemet-give/sell drugs-repeated.

The criminal complaint says a juvenile told law enforcement that he had "snorted meth and did not feel well". He also identified Welda as the person he got the drugs from.

Welda's next scheduled court date is May 19.