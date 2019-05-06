La Crosse man sentenced in federal court for child porn

A La Crosse man is sentenced in federal court for possessing child pornography.

33-year-old Kyle Olson will spend four years in prison after pleading guilty to the charge in February.

A release from the U.S. Dept. of Justice says authorities performed a search of Olson's home in July and found numerous electronic items, which were later found to contain child pornography.

Olson was previously convicted of possessing child porn in 2012, while he was in the military.

After his time in prison, Olson will have 25 years of supervision.