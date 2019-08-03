Officer involved shooting in La Crosse

An officer and suspect were taken to the hospital after both were shot today in La Crosse.

According to a press release from the La Crosse Police Department, officers were called to 317 9th St. South around 3 p.m. Saturday for a domestic disturbance complaint. Officers were advised that Allen Kruk, 34, was at the residence and had an active felony warrant.

When an officer made contact with Kruk he pulled out a handgun. The officer drew his weapon and the two exchanged fire. The officer was struck once in the chest, which was stopped by his bullet-proof vest. He was treated at a local hospital and released.

Kurk was struck multiple times and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

As part of the La Crosse Police Department’s “Officer Involved Critical Incident Protocol” an outside agency is required to investigate officer involved shootings. For this incident the Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) of the Wisconsin Department of Justice will be the lead investigative agency and filing a full report with the La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office. The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office will also be assisting with the investigation. Additionally, as part of standard protocol, the involved officer will be placed on administrative leave pending the outside agency investigation of the shooting.

Any further media inquiries into DCI’s investigation can be directed to the WI Department of Justice Communications Office at 608-266-1220 or dojcommunications@doj.state.wi.us