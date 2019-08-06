La Crosse officer-involved shooting names released

The names of the officer and the suspect in the La Crosse officer-involved shooting that happened on Saturday have been released.

The suspect has been identified as Allen Kruk, and the responding officer has been identified as Dustin Darling.

According to Wisconsin Department of Justice, La Crosse Police officers were responding to a domestic disturbance complaint when the suspect shot Darling, who returned fire that hit Kruk.

Kruk and Darling both received life saving measures were transferred to an area hospital.

