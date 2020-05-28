La Crosse officials save swimmer in Mississippi River

Last night the La Crosse Police Department and Fire Department joined efforts to rescue a swimmer in the Mississippi River.

Police responded to a 911 call of a swimmer screaming for help in the area of Cass Street Bridge.

Upon arrival, Officer Colin Sherden was able to successfully throw a flotation device from the bridge down to the swimmer.

The swimmer was able to put on the device and wait until the fire department rescued them with its boat.

Police say there a few safety tips to consider when going for a swim in the river.

"If you go to the beach, stay in what would be classified as the general beach areas," said Sgt. Tom Walsh of the La Crosse Police Department. "Avoid swimming out into those navigable waters because obviously number one--you have a lot more boat traffic out there, but also the current changes as you get into those navigable waters."

The department also recommends swimmers stay where their abilities can handle.

Police say all squad cars are stocked with a flotation device.

All cars also have throw ropes, which can be used when individuals are close enough to shore.