La Crosse opens more recreational areas for activities

The City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department has been actively monitoring and responding to COVID-19 and the affects it has on providing recreational opportunities to the La Crosse community.

The department urges the community to do their part when visiting city parks and facilities, and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of the infectious disease COVID-19 pandemic by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups, limiting groups to 10 or less at any time, and be advised that the virus can survive up to three days on hard surfaces.

The following are currently open:

• Parks • Playgrounds

• Trails • Boat Landings

• Skate Park • Disc Golf

• Tennis Courts • Beaches

• Golf Course

Effective through June 30, please note the following:

• Park shelter reservations only for groups of 10 or less

• Ball field reservations only for groups of 10 or less

• No in-person programs

• Black River Beach Neighborhood Center & South Side Neighborhood Center Closed

Future decisions on the above items for July, will be made by June 15.

The following are closed until further notice:

• Park Restrooms

• Splash Pads

• Canoe/Kayak Rentals at Pettibone Park

Other Notes:

• Due to construction, the Houska Dog Park will be closed in June and July. The smaller dog park at Houska Park will remain open.

• Opening and scheduled programming at the new 1407 St Andrews Street site has been delayed until September.

• The Parks & Recreation Office in City Hall will re-open on Tuesday, May 26. Walk in hours will be 8:00am-1:00pm, Mondays – Thursdays. Phone in hours will remain 8:00am-5:00pm, Mondays – Fridays.

These changes have been determined as the most responsible course of action to maintain our priority of continued safety of visitors and staff. Thank you for understanding these difficult decisions. We look forward to providing the programs and opportunities the community has

come to expect from this department in the near future.

Please Remember:

It is important to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, stay home if you feel sick. For high-risk populations, such as the

elderly and people with underlying conditions, we ask that they take extra caution and follow CDC guidance for those at higher risk of serious illness.

For additional updates about the City of La Crosse’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.CityofLaCrosse.org.