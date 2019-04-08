La Crosse parks reopen after recent flooding

Effective immediately, Riverside and Lueth Park in La Crosse will reopen due to the receding floodwaters of the Mississippi River.

City park/trails closures still include Copeland Park, Veterans Freedom Park Boat Landing, La Crosse River Marsh Trails, and Upper Hixon Forest.

Officials are asking people to abide by the posted park closure barricades for their safety. Parks and trails will reopen when conditions have improved and will be announced by the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.