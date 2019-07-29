La Crosse police asking for help to find person involved in weekend downtown shooting

We are asking for your assistance in identifying a person involved in an incident occurring this past weekend.

In the early morning hours of July 28th at 1:33am, Officers patrolling the downtown area heard a gunshot fired in the area of Who’s On Third, 126 3rd Street North.

During the initial investigation it was found there had been an altercation which took place outside in the street between Lenell D. Carter (11/30/82) and Andre K. Bell Jr (06/02/88.) Mr. Bell has been cited for disorderly conduct, and we would like to contact Mr. Carter regarding this incident.

During this incident, an unknown subject fired a single shot into the air using a pistol and fled the area on foot before Officers were able to make contact.

No injuries were reported to Police.

The Downtown SAFE-Cam captured an image of this individual. We are asking for assistance in identifying this unknown subject.

The subject is described as Male/Black, medium build, over 6” tall and wearing white shorts, a red or orange colored shirt, white shoes and high white socks.

Anyone having information surrounding this incident is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-785-5962 or tips can be anonymously provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.

Thank you for your help!