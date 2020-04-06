La Crosse reduces polling sites from 13 to 8 for Tuesday

Mayor Tim Kabat has declared a local state of emergency to protect the public from the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic during the April 7, 2020 Presidential preference election. The Wisconsin Election Commission has determined and advised municipalities that they may change the number and location of polling places in order to protect the public from the pandemic.

City Clerk Teri Lehrke and Mayor Tim Kabat have determined that in the best interest of the public’s health and safety, the number of polling locations is reduced from thirteen (13) to eight (8). The eight locations are identified below.

These polling places have changed:

◼ District 2, Harry J. Olson Senior Citizen Center, 1607 North Street, has been moved to Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose Street, La Crosse.

◼ District 3, Myrick Park Center, 789 Myrick Park Drive, has been moved to UW-L Recreational Eagle Center at 15th Street & Farwell Street, La Crosse.

◼ District 5 UW-L Student Union, 521 East Avenue North, has been moved to UW-L Recreational Eagle Center at 15th Street & Farwell Street, La Crosse.

◼ District 7, Hogan Administrative Center, 807 East Avenue South, has been moved to UW-L Recreational Eagle Center at 15th Street & Farwell Street, La Crosse.

◼ District 9, Southside Neighborhood Center, 1300 6th Street South, has been moved to the Coulee Recovery Center, 933 Ferry Street, La Crosse.

◼ District 11 Living Word Christian Church, 2015 Ward Avenue, has been moved to UW-L Recreational Eagle Center at 15th Street & Farwell Street, La Crosse.