La Crosse says goodbye to police chief

After seven years, the city of La Crosse is celebrating the end of an era at the police department.

Ron Tischer took over as the chief of police in 2012, and recently announced he is leaving the department to move to Arizona for the same position.

During his time as chief, Tischer says he was most proud of the people the department was able to hire and help serve the city.

He has some advice for the next police chief.

"Sometimes doing the right thing is the hardest thing. You know make good decisions, rely on everyone else to give you advice within the department, within the community. But in the end, you know, the decision is the chief's sometimes and sometimes those decisions are extremely tough," said Tischer.

Assistant Chief Rob Abraham will act as the interim chief.

The city will conduct a nationwide search for the next chief of police.