The suspect in a La Crosse shooting has been charged with intentional homicide.

Court records show 24-year-old Ellis Wilson has been charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide-use of a dangerous weapon and felony bail jumping.

Early May 7, police were sent to 1020 5th Avenue for a report of a individual bleeding and laying in the backyard. The victim had suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.

Wilson is scheduled to appear in court on May 14.