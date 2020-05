A suspect in the May 7 shooting in La Crosse is now in custody.

La Crosse Police says Ellis Wilson was taken into custody and is being referred charges of intentional homicide.

Early May 7, police were sent to 1020 5th Avenue for a report of a individual bleeding and laying in the backyard. The victim had suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.

Law enforcement are continuing to investigate the incident and ask if you have any information, to call 608-789-7214.