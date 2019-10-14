La Crosse throws first-ever Indigenous People's Day celebration

Monday was the first-ever celebration of Indigenous People's Day in La Crosse.

Last year Mayor Kabat officially declared the second Monday of October as Indigenous People Day instead of Columbus Day.

For him, the celebration this year makes it clear this is not just a change on paper.

"Move on now to the action part where we’re actually celebrating and remembering all of the contributions that the Ho Chunk and First Nations people have made here in our area," said Mayor Tim Kabat.

The celebration was a combined effort between the Ho Chunk Nation and La Crosse's parks and rec department.

The Ho Chunk Nation put on a traditional ceremony for attendees and said they loved sharing their culture with a new crowd.

"We get to be a part of a great, great experience and to exhibit a part of this spirit that our people have," said Forrest Funmaker, the public relations officer for the Ho Chunk Nation.

The celebration also included native games, food, and vendors.

Indigenous People’s Day isn’t just being celebrated here in La Crosse, but actually across the entire state of Wisconsin.

"I think it's phenomenal on the part of the Governor to declare this day as Indigenous People’s Day all across the state because that is such a critical and rich part of our history," Mayor Kabat said.

The celebration was held at La Crosse's Myrick Park, a very fitting location for the event.

"This is Ho Chunk land and as a city, the city of La Crosse, it’s really important to us to honor our indigenous community both past and present," said Jacqueline Marcou, the community engagement coordinator for La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department.

Many members of the Ho Chunk Nation never thought a day of recognition would come and now that it's here, they say they can focus on a new goal.

"Can we get to our own heroes and what can we do to provide a better type of situation for our own people to have— a more accurate history?," Funmaker said.

Many people in attendance were excited about the day's change and the fact that kids can learn a different side of history.

"We have a responsibility as a community to change that day and honor something good instead of something bad," Marcou said.

The city hopes to make the celebration even bigger for next year.