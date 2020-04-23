La Crosse to close public pools for the summer

The City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department announces the closure of its 3 municipal swimming pools for the summer of 2020. This has been determined as the most responsible course of action to maintain our priority of continued safety of visitors and staff.

The department has been actively monitoring and responding to COVID-19 and the affects it has on providing recreational opportunities to the La Crosse community.

The level of public congregation that takes place at municipal swimming pools and the number of staff required to operate our 3 facilities creates an environment with a multitude of safety concerns related to COVID-19. Social distancing, limited number of visitors, and resources required to open these facilities have all been taken into consideration.

Understanding this is another set-back in the extraordinary changes upon us, the La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department will be utilizing staff and resources to provide other recreation opportunities that can safely be implemented in this trying time.

Splash pads and beaches will continue to be prepared for summer use. With the minimal amount of lead time associated with these facilities, the department will be ready to open once a determination on safety is made.

Thank you for understanding these difficult decisions. We look forward to returning the programs and opportunities the community has come to expect from this department.

