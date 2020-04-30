La Crosse to thank teachers in virtual celebration

The buildings in La Crosse public schools may be closed, but schooling

continues — through the heroic efforts of teachers, administrators, support staff, cooks and many others.

To recognize those efforts, the La Crosse Public Education Foundation (LPEF) is hosting its annual Thanka-Teacher celebration in a different way this year by going virtual.

Beginning today and continuing through national Teacher Appreciation Week (May 4-8), LPEF is encouraging students and parents to create posters or drawings as a “thank you” message to their favorite teacher or another school employee – and then to share the message through LPEF social media accounts for everyone to see.

People may share photos of La Crosse students and posters through the LPEF Facebook or Twitter feeds:

• Facebook -- www.facebook.com/LaCrosseEducationFoundation

• Twitter -- @LaCrosseEdFdn

Look for a “pinned” post with the following instructions

1. In comments, or in reply, post a picture of your child with a “thank you” poster or picture

2. List your child’s school and the name of your child’s teacher(s) or other school employee you would

like to honor

3. List your child’s first name and grade

4. We will email a copy of your photo and information to the teacher/staff member

Since 2015, LPEF has hosted an annual Thank a Teacher Day event, delivering fresh fruit, donuts and muffins to each school as a treat for about 1,000 employees of the School District of La Crosse. Funding is provided via grant support from the La Crosse Community Foundation’s Carol Taebel “Thank a Teacher” Fund.

When school resumes this fall, LPEF will again host a special day to deliver treats in person for teachers, teaching assistants, food service staff, custodians, administrative assistants, nurses, principals and other

staff who make a difference every day in the lives of La Crosse school children.

LPEF’s mission is to enhance learning opportunities for students and to promote community support for public education. For more information, email Executive Director David Stoeffler at:

david@lacrosseeducationfoundation.org.

