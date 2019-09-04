La Crosse votes to increase water rates

Earlier this week, the La Crosse Board of Public Works voted and approved a new increase.

On Tuesday, the La Crosse Board of Public Works voted unanimously to approve an increase in water rate.

The increase was first suggested last July and took almost a year for the public service commission to review and decide on, according to utilities management.

Depending on the amount of water a consumer uses, the increase will be different.

Tina Erickson, Utilities Accounting and Customer Support Supervisor says, “The overall rate increase was like 19.58%, but for a typical residential customer that percent comes down to about 6.5%”.

The 6.5% breaks down to less than a $2.50 increase for the average consumer. If a resident uses more than the average, the rate percentage will increase.

The new rate should take effect starting next month and Erickson says despite an increase, the La Crosse water rate still remains one of the lowest in the state

“Out of all the Wisconsin utilities we are currently number eight out of 587, I think, utilities. In terms of our rate being 8th lowest in the state” says Erickson.

Some residents might not see the impact of the new rate until next year.

It will go into effect, but it will be on a prorated basis. So, if someone has a billing cycle that had two months will be at the old rate and maybe one month will be at the new rate and so on. So, it might be next year before they see a full quarterly bill at all of the new rates.

Utility management has yet to hear a lot of feedback from residents.

“We've had a few phone calls. We did have a public hearing back on July 2nd, I believe it was, and we had no one show up at the hearing” Erickson says.

Erickson knows that no one likes an increase. However, she is still happy with the cost per gallon of water in La Crosse.

“We are very fortunate here to actually have very low rates for the quality of the water that we get... It’s less than a penny per gallon is what people are paying”

The increase will go before the board and finance personnel committee on Sept 5. The following week, the common counsel will approve an official implementation date.

