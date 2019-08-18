La Crosse woman arrested for 4th OWI

Colleen M Kjos, 42, from La Crosse has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Post, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

On August 17, 2019 at approximately 11:35 PM, a Wisconsin State Trooper was completing a traffic stop on US 53 at Main Street in the City of La Crosse.

A Subaru Tribeca driven by a 42 year old female driver, Colleen Kjos, failed to move over for the stopped emergency vehicle.

During the traffic stop, the trooper observed signs of impairment.

Standardized field sobriety tests were conducted. Kjos

was subsequently arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.

Kjos has three prior OWI convictions, making this her 4th OWI Offense.

Kjos was eventually transported and booked into the La Crosse

County jail without incident.