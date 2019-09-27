La Crosse woman charged following 2017 overdose death

A La Crosse woman is charged following a 2017 death ruled as an overdose.

Court documents show 29-year-old Tarryn Cooper is charged with first degree reckless homicide-repeater and delivery of schedule I or II narcotics-repeater.

Court documents show David Nelson died from a drug overdose on Aug. 31, 2017. An autopsy found nine different drugs in his system: methamphetamine, amphetamine, fentanyl, morphine, cannabinoid, THC-COOH, amiodarone and cotinine.

Investigators interviewed Cooper in 2018 who was said to have been with Nelson earlier.

She admitted they had used meth together that night and into the next day but denied being there when he died. She also told authorities she bought drugs, kept some for herself and gave the rest to Nelson.

Officials say Nelson was found in the bathroom of a home in Hixton, unresponsive with blue lips. The people in the house say they tried to cool him off by putting him in the tub with ice packs but when that didn’t work, they called 911. Nelson was taken to the hospital where he later died.

When investigating the events, Jackson County Captain Adam Olson found an orange syringe cap in the bathroom garbage can where Nelson was found unresponsive.

