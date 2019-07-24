La Crosse working to host more cruise ships

It's a staple of the La Crosse community and now the city is trying to make it more accessible to visitors.

In 2017, La Crosse began initial discussions on increasing to number of big boats, or cruise ships, that could dock at the city's Riverside Park.

"With a projected increase in potential stops here in La Crosse with big boats moving forward in the future, we really want to take a look at how can we expand that ability for three, possibly even four, of these big boats at a time," said La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Director Jay Odegaard.

This week, the city's Board of Public Works approved phase two of the project which will focus on design and permitting.

Currently, Riverside Park can only dock up to two big boats of around 300 feet each at a time.

The Mississippi River, and the visitors it attracts, is essential to the tourism of the region.

"For attracting tourism to our area the waterways play a huge, I mean an enormous, part of bringing people to the area, visitors to the area. They love to kayak, boat, fish, water ski and then also the big paddle boats and the cruise boats that come through," said Explore La Crosse Executive Director A.J. Frels.

In 2019, 22 big boat stops were scheduled to dock in La Crosse, with four having to cancel due to high water.

Each stop brings anywhere from 120 to 400 visitors.

The big boats the city is trying to make room for are cruise ships that go up and down the Mississippi River, giving passengers the opportunity to explore a different city each day along the route.

"We feel very confident that La Crosse has all the right pieces to keep us as one of the premiere stops along the Mississippi. Ranging anywhere from the Twin Cities all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico," said Odegaard.

Phase two is expected to be completed sometime next year.

In the meantime residents and visitors can still get out on the water on the La Crosse Queen cruise.