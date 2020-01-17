La Crosse's Green Island Ice Arena at risk of closing this summer

"Unfortunately, River City Youth Hockey probably would cease to exist if the rink closes," said Ryan Sauter, the River City Youth Hockey Association president.

Green Island Ice Arena in La Crosse is owned by the city and home to several organizations that use the ice.

"There's River City Youth Hockey, which is the youth organization out of here," Sauter said. "There's a few figure skating groups. There's an adaptive sports group that does sled-hockey here."

There's also a curling club and the Coulee Region Chill, as well as open skate times.

However, as it currently stands the Parks and Recreation Department will remove the ice on June 1.

The department says part of that decision comes down to maintenance costs.

"The compressors are approaching their end of use and when you exchange the compressors, you also have to do the floor," said Jim Flottmeyer, La Crosse Parks and Recreation project specialist. "So, that's a couple of million dollars there."

The other main reason is the facility is in need of a new third party management solution.

"Someone will have to step-up and manage the facility," Sauter said. "River City Youth Hockey is open to that under the right circumstances."

While there are other arenas in nearby towns, Sauter says they aren't big enough to accommodate all the organizations that call Green Island home.

For those that partake in activities at Green Island, they say the location means more to them then just another ice arena.

"The people that come to this arena and use it, they form a family," Sauter said. "This is really a safe place for kids at a time when they have so many distractions."

Thursday evening, a meeting was held in City Hall to discuss the future of the ice arena.

According to attendees, the packed room was cordial and a decision was made to form a committee.

"[We're going to] put a committee together of some Parks people, maybe some Common Council people and some of the stakeholders in that facility," Flottmeyer said.

Parks and Recreation says they expect that committee to assemble in the next four to six weeks.

River City Youth Hockey hopes to come up with a sufficient business plan and solution that keeps the ice for next season.