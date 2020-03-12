La Crosse's spring flood risk is above normal, according to National Weather Center report

The National Weather Center in La Crosse released its 2020 Spring Hydrologic Outlook Thursday.

So far this spring, the snow melt has been ideal to slow runoff, according to the report.

Looking ahead, the flood risk is above-normal, but they say that doesn't mean flooding is certain.

Future precipitation is instrumental in how the flooding threat will evolve.

The center is also asking the community to be prepared for elevated water levels along the Mississippi River.

"There is the potential for minor flooding, possibly moderate flooding, so if you're impacted by those flood numbers and you know what those numbers mean for your locations make those preparations now," said John Wetenkamp, a service hydrologist with the National Weather Service.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say they are well stocked with resources including pumps and sandbags for emergency flooding matters.