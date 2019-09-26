Ladies Extravaganza raises money for the Family Support Center

The Heyde Center in Chippewa Falls was just for the ladies Thursday night.

Ladies Extravaganza

Hundreds of women got together to enjoy dinner, entertainment, raffles, and prizes at the 12th Annual Ladies Evening Extravaganza.

The event raises money and awareness for the Family Support Center.

The center offers several programs to help women, men and children end domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.

"Almost half of the women in this country are victimized at some point in their lives by sexual violence. A couple years ago in Wisconsin, there were 5,000 substantiated cases of child abuse and neglect. So, these are continue to be really tough, horrible things that happened. So, we're here to help victims and we're also here to address the underlying causes," said Family Support Center Executive Director Geri Segal.

WEAU's Judy Clark was the emcee for the event.