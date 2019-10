This weekend, the Rusk County fairgrounds are going to be taken over by ghosts, goblins and other spooky characters. Once again, the Ladysmith Jaycees are pulling out all of the horrors for their annual haunted house.

The haunted house Friday night, Saturday night and on Halloween from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night.

The cost is $4 and the proceeds go back to the community. If you bring an item to donate to the food pantry you get $1 off you ticket price.