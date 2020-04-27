Ladysmith School District providing free meals to their students

With schools in the state closed until at least the fall, it is not only teachers that may be missing their students.

"I enjoy what I do on a day to day basis, I enjoy seeing their little faces,” said Cafeteria Worker for the Ladysmith School District, Debbie Palumbo.

Those faces are being kept home in the ladysmith school district for the rest of this school year.

"It is really hard to not see them,” said Cafeteria Worker Renae Woelfer.

"We miss them, we miss the routine, we want it back,” said Shelly Hayden.

But, along with missing out on reading, writing and arithmetic, some students in need are also missing important meals.

Now, the district is making sure those students are being fed for the week.

"We put together five breakfasts and five lunches every Monday so we provide meals for the whole week for kids,” Hayden said.

Hayden says the food pick-up has expanded drastically since they started saying they have handed out over 3,500 meals every week.

"At first we had them where we were handing them off and to eliminate that surface areas being touched and face to face contact," she said.

"It took us a little bit at first to get into a routine, but now we kind of have it down where we know what we need to do,” Palumbo said.

In time, the process has evolved into a well oiled machine.

"I go a little further down the line and I radio back to the people how many meals they are picking up,” Hayden said.

Hayden says the process protects the safety of the workers and families picking up meals.

"We have two spots 20 feet apart, circle one and circle two, and they place those items and meals in circle one or two and the car pulls into that area, picks it up, loads it up, and away they go,” she said.

The process can also be a bit exhausting.

"I'm getting my work out in, running back and forth, that's for sure,” Woelfer said.

But in the end, the reward is priceless.

"There is a lot of appreciation, people thank us over and over as they are coming through today. It feels great, you wish you could do more,” Hayden said.