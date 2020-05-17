Ladysmith man celebrates 101 years of life

A Ladysmith man is turning 101 years old on Monday. On Sunday, the community threw John Kmosena a socially distanced birthday to celebrate.

Dozens of family, friends and neighbors drove by Ladysmith Community Care to wish Kmosena a happy century and one year of life. Kmosena, who graduated from Ladysmith High School in 1936 has worked many jobs in the area, one of them being farming. He was also on many different board committees such as his church board, the county board and Jump River Electric board.

Kmosena says he has four children, 10 grandchildren and 13 grandchildren and most of them drove by to wish him a happy 101st birthday.

"Thank you guys and the community and the family. I never thought this would happen and it's great," said John Kmosena.

Family members say John is someone they can count on to help them through the tough times like we are in now.

"His memory is still very sharp considering his age and he still has an amazing sense of humor," said John's grandson Steve Kmosena. "He can find joy, I'm sure he can find joy through this coronavirus and I know that has a lot to do with his faith."

John's grandkids say it has veen hard not being able to hangout with him in person, but they are so glad they could make the best out of these hard times by honoring their grandfather's long and meaningul life.

