Ladysmith man charged with 4th OWI, with 2 children in the car

A 37-year-old Ladysmith man has been charged with his 4th offense OWI with two children were in the car at the time.

The criminal complaint says Robert Nelson has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence- 4th offense, with a minor child in the vehicle, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping.

The Barron County Communication Center alerted a Rice Lake Officer that a man appeared to be high or drunk driving and a child was in the car.

Nelson is scheduled to appear in court next on June 10.