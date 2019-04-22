Lake Hallie Detective gets surprise as turkey crashes through his living room window

Instead of the typical Easter ham, one local man had some turkey this Easter, but not in the way you might think.

An off-duty detective for the Lake Hallie Police Department got quite a surprise last night after a turkey crashed through his living room window. The turkey left behind some pretty massive damage and an Easter memory one man will never forget.

"It's a pretty significant hole,” said Adam Meyers, as he looked at the hole left behind by the turkey. A turkey made an appearance on the wrong holiday. "Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday, it was Easter yesterday, I mean I love turkey but not that kind of way,” Meyers said.

After a shift at the Lake Hallie Police Department, Detective Adam Meyers sat down to watch some Netflix. "All of a sudden something just busted right through my window and scared the you know what out of me,” Meyers said. He heard some shattering glass and ran to his room to grab his gun and his portable radio. "I called the guys and said I think somebody just threw something through my window,” he said. “I never imagined it would have been a turkey."

For a minute he was relieved that it was just a turkey, but then panic set in again to get the bird out of his living room. "There was a turkey just sitting there, kind of calm, the head just going around looking at all of us,” Meyers added.

After nearly 30 minutes of ruffling feathers, they cornered the bird, wrapped it in a blanket and carried it outside. “You could tell it was significantly injured,” Meyers added. The turkey did have to get put down due to the amount of injuries it sustained during the incident.

But by fate and a little bit of luck, Meyers and the other officers were not injured during the incident. "I usually sit there because this window gives a pretty glare off the TV so I usually sit there and turn the TV so there is no glare but I decided to sit where I am right now,” Meyers said. But he is forever grateful he decided to move over a few cushions. "If I would have been sitting here, the turkey would have hit me,” Meyers added.

By looking at the size of the hole left behind, it proves that Easter is in fact the holiest day. "It's not the kind of Easter I was expecting to have but definitely one I will remember forever,” Meyers said.

