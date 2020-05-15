Lake Hallie Goodwill now accepting drop-off donations

If you've been doing some spring cleaning while stuck at home and have decided to get rid of some stuff that you no longer need, we've got some good news for you.

For the past two weeks, the Lake Hallie Goodwill location has been accepting almost more non-contact donations than they can handle. Mike Derge is the Lake Hallie Goodwill team leader and says people have been eager to donate their items, some even lining up before the center was open.

“We are accepting donations currently right now at the Lake Hallie location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m," he says. "The community has come out and been very supportive. We are very thankful for them to give us those donations."

Derge says in order to keep everyone safe, the store has implemented a drop-off system.

“What we really want is for our customers to pull up in their vehicle and its kind of like a drive-though system and that they stay in their car and wait their turn.” Derge says. “They've been holding onto them for about a month or so since we shut down. Now is the time to get those donations back in the store.”

In the four hours that Goodwill is open for drop-off donations, they usually fill up about 50 boxes. To put that in perspective, Derge says 52 standard size donation boxes fit in one Goodwill shipment truck.

“It's pretty much non-stop from the time we open to the time we shut down,” Derge says.

In order to keep donators and employees safe, they have separated donations into two different categories. He says the store is not accepting donations such as large furniture at the moment, because they do not have a way to move it or sell it.

“One is considered hard lines which would be like books or kitchen stuff and then the other one would be soft lines, which would be apparel, domestics and what-not,” he says. “We are holding them for 72 hours just to make sure they are all safe.”

Right now, Derge says the Lake Hallie location is the only Goodwill in the area accepting donations. He says the store plans to open soon, with safety guidelines for employees and shoppers.

“We will be reopening on May 26th and I've been calling a lot of the team members and they are really excited to get back,” he says. “We will be practicing social distancing, our team members will be wearing face masks."

Until then, Derge says they are just happy to be able to take donations again. For more information, click here.