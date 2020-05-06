Lake Hallie man arrested, accused of being intoxicated with a handgun

A Lake Hallie man has been arrested and taken to the Chippewa County Jail after police took a call reporting him to be intoxicated and armed with a hand gun.

Lake Hallie Police Chief Cal Smokowicz says 58-year-old Gerald Nauer was making threats and pointed a gun at someone. Nauer was found to be near a loaded 9mm handgun.

Smokowicz says Nauer was not cooperating with law enforcement and would not leave the building which was located in the 2700 block of CTY Tk OO.

A Chippewa County Deputy was able to get Nauer to the ground, safety ending the incident that lasted roughly an hour, according to Lake Hallie Police.