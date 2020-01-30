Lake Hallie man dies after Highway 178 crash

A Lake Hallie man has died after being involved in a crash that happened on Highway 178 on Jan. 22.

Chippewa Falls Police Department Chief, Matt Kelm, says 43-year-old Matthew Milne died Jan. 27 after being involved in a crash on Highway 178/Seymour Cray Sr. Blvd.

Kelm also says the family wished to share that his organs were able to be donated and will now help others in need.

Officials say the investigation so far leads them to believe a semi was making a left turn on Olson Drive when the trailer portion was struck by an SUV. The SUV driver was identified as Milne, he was ejected from his vehicle and the SUV sustained “massive damage”. Milne was taken to a local hospital after receiving lifesaving efforts on scene.

Law enforcement says they believe Milne was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Road conditions were snow covered and slippery.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

