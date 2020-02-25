Lake Hallie man in custody after Jackson Co. chase

A Lake Hallie man is in custody after a chase in Jackson County.

A deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Dennis Decker in Black River Falls just before 2:30 a.m. on Monday, February 24.

During the stop, the vehicle left the scene and crashed in a parking lot of a local business.

After the crash, the deputy says Decker ran away from the scene and two passengers were looked at for possible injuries.

Hours later, Decker was found hiding in a nearby business parking lot.

Decker was booked into the Jackson County jail.

He could face possible charges for fleeing an officer, possession of Meth, and a probation/parole warrant.