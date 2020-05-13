Lake Wissota Lions Club installs new boat dock in Town of Lafayette

A local organization is helping out the Town of Lafayette in a big way.

The Lake Wissota Lions Club installed a new boat dock system for Lake Wissota in the Town of Lafayette.

This will allow people who are operating a boat to bring it to the new boat dock system, which can accommodate up to four full size boats.

The previous boating dock only allowed for one boat at a time.

Lions Club Member Alan Lee says this was a great item to add to the lake, just in time for the summer months.

"Now that we're coming into the summer months to give people an opportunity to be outside. this project, since it was approved back in 2019 we all decided we were going ahead with it even with COVID-19."

The Lions Club usually has a golf classic this time of year to raise money for community projects, but that has been postponed until august because of COVID-19..

