Lake homes severely damaged in Barron County storms last weekend

Severe storms passed through Barron County last weekend, leaving a mess behind and a community in need.

Several lake homes in Comstock were severely damaged.

Kip Earney was at his vacation home in Comstock when the storms hit and says he was shaken up by the whole ordeal.

"We weathered the storm,” Earney said. “We were in the cabin when it happened so that was pretty frightful."

Earney says that there were over 50 trees knocked over by the storms and several damaged his house.

"We ended up with five trees on top of the house,” he said. “I had one come down on the garage and destroy the garage roof. We had a vehicle in there that took some damage too, but I lost so many red oaks, white oaks, and pine trees."

Property owners say they are grateful for the help and how the community banded together after such a tragedy, including Kip’s son in law, Will Young.

"I've never seen anything like this myself before but certainly it has happened to somebody,” Young said. “You just feel really thankful that there’s other people out there that care and have resources like this to help. But, when the storm went through, it was kind of mind blowing, you've never seen anything like it."

Young also says the valuable time that volunteers were giving was a blessing.

"Every person here represents a day of work for somebody else, so it started with the two of us this morning and now there are eight people here,” he said. “That’s a weeks’ worth of work. We’re really appreciative of all of the help we're getting."

Earney said that the power is still out, but once it is back on, it will make the cleanup process easier.

"That makes a big difference,” Earney said. “If we can get power here, we can get our air on, we can have bathrooms. We can at least be here and stay overnight and keep working."

Along with volunteers, Earney had a group of friends come from Red Wing and help clean the place up.

Earney says that there is still a lot to do, but is optimistic after seeing the community band together and help each other.

