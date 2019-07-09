Lambeau Field Live arrives in Chippewa Falls for Northern Wisconsin State Fair

As part of the Green Bay Packers’ 100 Seasons celebration, the traveling exhibit Lambeau Field Live, presented by Associated Bank, will take the Packers on the road for a second summer, stopping this month at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls from July 10 through July 14.

The exhibit is free for all fair visitors, and includes everything fans love about Lambeau Field, including activities for fans of all ages, question-and-answer and photo sessions with Packers alumni, interactive Play 60 opportunities for kids and Packers Pro Shop and Packers Hall of Fame satellite locations.

Event attendees can visit Associated Bank’s award-winning “Interact With The Pack Virtual Photo Experience,” as well as a one-of-a-kind immersive virtual reality experience presented by Patrick Cudahy and an instant win tower presented by Kwik Trip.

Lambeau Field Live visitors also have the chance to win great prizes, including tickets and merchandise, by registering for Packers Pass at packers.com/passregister or through the Packers App.

The featured alumni attending the stop at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair are Willie Buchanon on July 10-11 and John Brockington on July 12-14. The exhibit is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 10 through July 13; and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 14.

The Packers’ drumline, Tundra Line, will perform to welcome fans on Wednesday, July 10, with performances throughout the day at 11 and 11:55 a.m., and 1, 3:15 and 5 p.m. The first day will also include a Packers history presentation from 3:30 to 4 p.m.

Activities scheduled daily include Play 60 activities from noon to 1 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m., and alumni Q&A and photos with fans from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m.

A full schedule of the programming at Lambeau Field Live each day is available at packers.com/100-seasons.

Lambeau Field Live will also make appearances at:

• Racine County Fair in Union Grove from July 24 to July 28; featured alumni Santana Dotson on July 24-26 and Nick Collins on July 27-28.

• Wisconsin State Fair in Milwaukee from Aug. 1 to Aug. 11; featured alumni Jim Grabowski on Aug. 1-3, Donny Anderson on Aug. 4-7 and Jan Stenerud on Aug. 8-11.

• Taste of Madison in Madison on Aug. 31 to Sept. 1; featured alumni Dave Robinson both days.

A century in the making, 100 Seasons is the epic celebration of the Packers’ rich history, which will be capped by the franchise’s 100th birthday on Aug. 11, 2019. A wide variety of events and activities have taken place over the last year, and the celebration